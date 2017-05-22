× New poll gives Democrats advantage in Virginia governor’s race

NORFOLK, Va. – Both Democratic candidates for governor lead the Republican front-runner, according to a poll from the Washington Post.

With just a few weeks until the primary, the poll says Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello would each beat Ed Gillespie in the general election. There is still plenty of time to go before November’s election day.

Ed Gillespie has a large lead in the three-way race for the Republican nomination, the poll says. Gillespie is attending events in Hampton Roads on Monday. Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner trail him.

On the Democratic side, the poll shows a very contested race between Northam and Perriello, giving Perriello a slight lead. News 3 covered a recent debate between the two candidates.

The primary is on June 13.