Democratic candidates for Virginia governor to debate on Tuesday night

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. – The democratic candidates for Virginia governor will debate on Tuesday night.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is in a competitive race with former Congressman Tom Perriello.

Tuesday night’s debate will be broadcast on ThisTV (digital channel 3.2, Cox Channel 118) at 7 pm. It will also be streaming on wtkr.com. News 3’s Barbara Ciara will serve as one of the moderators.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University showed Perriello with a five point lead over Northam with 51% of voters still undecided.

On the republican side, former senate candidate Ed Gillespie has a commanding lead, according to the poll. Gillespie is a former GOP National Committee Chair and adviser to President George W. Bush. Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart is next in the poll, followed by Virginia Beach State Senator Frank Wagner.

The primary will be held on June 13.