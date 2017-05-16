Defense calls witnesses in trial of Portsmouth man charged with killing 1-year-old

PORTSMOUTH – On day four of the Jerry Atkinson trial, the defense began calling their 15 witnesses.

Monday afternoon, attorney Andrew Sacks called Jerry Atkinson’s mother, Dawn Riddick to the stand. She testified that she spoke to Nakita Hayes, the mother of 1-year-old Dion Loften Jr. who was killed on June 27, 2015, shortly after Atkinson was arrested.

According to Riddick, Hayes told her then that she did not think Atkinson was involved in the attempted armed robbery that took a violent turn and claimed the life of her son. This is different story than the one Hayes testified to when she was called

for the commonwealth last week.

Marquis Hinton was also called to the stand. He pleaded guilty to his involvement in the incident last year. Since he is appealing his sentence, he invoked his fifth amendment right and did not answer any questions.

On Tuesday, day five of the trial, letters Hinton wrote to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and Atkinson’s mother were brought into court. A handwriting expert testified that Hinton did write them. The letters say that Atkinson was not involved in the plan to rob the people inside the Maple Avenue home. They also say he was not holding a gun.

Several inmates from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and one inmate from the Portsmouth City Jail also took the stand on Tuesday. They testified to conversations they had with Hinton and Anthony Holley, another co-defendant. All said that Atkinson was not involved in robbery plan and that he wasn’t holding a gun. They also said Atkinson was on the porch when the attempted armed robbery was occurring.

The defense plans to finish calling their witnesses by the end of the day. Jury will likely begin deliberating tomorrow.

Atkinson faces a total of 10 charges, including murder, attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

