× Trial begins for Portsmouth teen charged with killing 1-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A murder trial involving a one-year-old victim is set to begin today in a Portsmouth courtroom.

Police say in June 2015 three suspects knocked on the door of a Maple Ave home and said they wanted to buy drugs. Soon after they drew their guns and demanded money. Arrest warrants say as a woman and children locked themselves in a back bedroom bullets started coming through the door.

One-year-old Dion Loftin Jr. was shot in the head and killed during the armed robbery.. An adult woman was also shot during the incident but survived.

Three 18-year-old men were charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, felony use of a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted armed robbery.

Jerry Atkinson, Anthony Holley and Marquis Hinton have been locked up ever since.

At 10 a.m. Atkinson is expected in court for a trial.

Stay with News 3 on air and online as we follow this developing story.