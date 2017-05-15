× Chesapeake Bible school charged with child porn can be released on bond, judge rules

NORFOLK, Va. – A Bible school teacher arrested last week on child porn charges can be released on bond, a judge ruled on Monday afternoon.

Gerald Porter must meet several conditions in order to be released on $25,000 unsecured bond, the judge said.

Those conditions include that he be under house arrest with electronic monitoring, that he doesn’t have access to the internet, that he doesn’t have any guns, he surrenders his passport, and that he doesn’t have contact with kids under 18 unless there’s an adult present and the probation office approves.

Federal agents arrested Porter at his home in Chesapeake last week and said he had child pornography on a hard drive, according to court documents.

Porter volunteered at a church as a Bible school teacher. A pastor at the church says there’s no indication the case against him involves any kids at the church.

Outside of court, Porter’s attorney said the family is glad he can be released. It’s unclear how long it will take him to meet all the conditions. Immediately after the hearing, Porter was taken into custody.