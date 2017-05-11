× Chesapeake Bible school teacher arrested for child porn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Bible school teacher has been arrested for receiving child pornography, according to federal court documents.

Gerald Lee Porter was arrested earlier this week. Agents from the Dept. of Homeland Security, the FBI, and Chesapeake Police officers carried out a search warrant at Porter’s house on Tuesday.

Following the search, agents interviewed Porter at his house and he admitted he received a hard drive from a coworker that contained child porn, according to the criminal complaint. Porter told the agents he wanted to delete the files, but never actually did, the court documents say. He told the agents he viewed a folder on the hard drive called “keep.” Court documents say the folder had child pornography.

During the interview, law enforcement found out that he is a Bible-school teacher for children between the ages of kindergarten to fifth grade at a church in Chesapeake, according to the court documents.

Porter appeared in court on Wednesday for his initial appearance. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Monday. He declined to speak to News 3 from jail.