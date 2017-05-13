Redskins rookies learning “fast” about the NFL intensity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHBURN, Va. - Ask any rookie after the second day of Redskins rookie minicamp what they thought of it, and the answer was uniform: "fast". No matter how good you were in the college ranks, with more plays and a faster pace, adjusting to the NFL way of things can be a grind.

"It's a lot of stuff expected from you," said second round draft pick Ryan Anderson. "They're not going to tell you to do a lot of things over and over again, you've got to know it, got to hit the ground running."

It all feels real for Anderson's pass-rusher in crime Jonathan Allen. After being drafted 17th overall in this year's draft, Allen has had to work back into football shape. "Learning the playbook, learning the schemes, meeting some of the players, being out here practicing, it all feels real to me."

The 'Skins coaching brass would have been proud to hear all the players during media availability talk about studying the playbooks night in and night out, which gives you a glimpse of just how complex things are in this league.

"Much more plays, I've got to sit down and study them," said fourth round draft pick Samaje Perine. A prolific running back at Oklahoma, Perine has coaches excited about his potential. "It's fun, intense, but very fun."

Former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal said practice is becoming more "fluid" for him after some time in the playbook.