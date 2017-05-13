Former ODU receiver Zach Pascal feeling at home in Redskins rookie minicamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHBURN, Va. - The NFL can be a bit overwhelming at first, even for a player that dominated during his time in college. For former Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal, the transition has been "fluid".

The media got their first look at the new haul of Redskins draft picks on Saturday during the second day of the Redskins rookie minicamp, and Pascal made everyone aware of who he was with a couple of tough catches while guarded.

"It was more easier than yesterday, yesterday they threw a lot at us," said Pascal, who is ODU's all-time leading receiver. "Just being able to study the playbook last night, and the night before, and just being able to come out here and feed off the tape, it made practice more fluid."

Pascal finished his Old Dominion career with 233 catches for 3184 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Rookie minicamp for the 'Skins wraps up Sunday afternoon and the next step is organized team activites (OTAs). The veterans will join the rookies on May 23-25 for the first session of OTA's.