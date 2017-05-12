NORFOLK, Va. – May 12 is Military Spouse Appreciation Day!

Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the Friday before Mother’s Day in the United States. President Ronald Reagan started the tradition in 1984. The day is also part of National Military Appreciation Month, which is celebrated every May.

The day recognizes the important contributions, support and sacrifices of military spouses.

Happy #MilitarySpouseAppreciationDay to the men & women who support those who defend our nation. Thanks for your service! #milspouse pic.twitter.com/ED7SKiYK3z — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 12, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump is hosting a Celebration of Military Mothers on Friday afternoon. The Army Chorus and Marine band will perform. News 3 will stream the event live.

