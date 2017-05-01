Hampton Roads Domino’s stores will offer cheap pizzas for Military Spouse Appreciation Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Military spouses are being celebrated in May!

Military Spouse Appreciation Day is Friday, May 12 and 24 Domino’s stores are participating to give discounted pizzas to wives and husbands of our brave military personnel.

Domino’s announced that they will offer $3.99 medium pepperoni pizzas for carryout orders from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 12.

“We wanted to do something to honor military spouses,” said Eric Osterheldt, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia. “Military Spouse Appreciation Day celebrates and acknowledges the family members of those who serve our country, as well as all of their sacrifices. Offering pizzas for just $3.99 is one small way we can give back to them.”

Here is a list of the stores participating:

• 450 Battlefield Blvd. S. in Chesapeake

• 1011 Eden Way N. in Chesapeake

• 1075 George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

• 1212 N. King St. in Hampton

• 602 Lasalle Ave. in Hampton

• 3003 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

• 994 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

• 9963 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

• 12538 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News

• 7701 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

• 195 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk

• 725 E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

• 426 Granby St. in Norfolk

• 476 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson

• 4317 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach

• 368 Newtown Road in Virginia Beach

• 996 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach

• 212 18th St. in Virginia Beach

• 4232 Holland Road in Virginia Beach

• 1328 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

• 1581 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach

• 3809 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach

• 5256 Providence Road in Virginia Beach

• 135 Grafton Station Lane in Yorktown