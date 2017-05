VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Still looking for a good Mother’s Day plan?

The Colonial Shooting Academy could help you out because moms get to shoot for free on Sunday, the academy said on Facebook.

All you have to do is share a lane and mom shoots for free.

The Colonial Shooting Academy offers shooting for all skill levels and was named a 5-star shooting facility by the National Shooting Sports Foundation in 2012.

