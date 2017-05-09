Joy Ministries hosts Mother’s Day celebration for single moms

NORFOLK, Va. – Sunday, hundreds of mothers and their children will gather to celebrate Mother’s Day together.

Joy Ministries has made it their mission to give women who may not be able to celebrate the holiday on their own a place to feel special on their day.

Single moms, widows and women whose husbands are on deployment are all invited to the event at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside.

Each mom gets a gift and a nice sit down dinner with her kids.

If you would like to attend the celebration, you can register your family here or call 757-420-2625.

If you are able to celebrate Mother’s Day with your own family, but would like to sponsor one of the families attending the celebration, you can do so here.