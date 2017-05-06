National Weather Service confirms tornado in Currituck County, Camden County in North Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – The National Weather Service confirmed damage consistent with an EF0 tornado in Camden and Currituck Counties.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday and had estimated maximum wind speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service released their findings Saturday:

The tornado track was a discontinuous 8 mile path from just east of Camden along the Pasquotank River near Bushell Road, continuing

north-northeast and crossing highway 158 before lifting just west of Shawboro, NC. Minor damage to a few houses was noted on this track at the intersection of Belcross Rd and Pinch Gut Rd. However, no major structural damage was seen. Numerous trees were sheared or snapped along the track.

No one was injured.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes in Edenton, North Carolina and Ivor, in Southampton County, Virginia.