National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Southampton County Friday

IVOR, Va. – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Ivor in Southampton County Friday evening.

It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. and had an estimated maximum wind speed of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

They released their findings at 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

An EF0 tornado first touched down just north of US-460 along Crumpler road (VA-618) just north of the town of Ivor in northern

Southampton County. The tornado continued north-northeast, crossing adjacent Warrique Road and Aberdeen Road. The survey team found several trees uprooted along this route, with chunks of asphalt from nearby road construction found to be scattered in the field. There was additional straight line wind damage found along and east of the intersection of White Marsh Road and Walls Bridge as the tornado lifted and passed east of the towns of Dendron and Elberon in southeast Surry County.

No one was injured.

