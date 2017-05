VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Drone 3 captured aerial views of flooding over the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach Tuesday.

Flooded roads in the area have been causing issues for drivers Monday and Tuesday.

Portions of Sandbridge Road are covered in water, forcing the city to close the road completely at the intersection of Lotus Drive.

Residents hoping to get to the beach are being re-routed through the NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex.