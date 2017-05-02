× Flooding cuts Sandbridge off, closes other Virginia Beach roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Flooded roads are causing issues for drivers in sections of Virginia Beach.

Sandbridge Road is washed out in sections, closing the road completely at the intersection with Lotus Drive.

For Sandbridge residents, you are being re routed through the base at NAS Dam Neck. Drivers are unable to get to and from the beach at Sandbridge as the road is blocked and being monitored by police.

New Bridge Road, which is right off Sandbridge Road, is flooded and also closed.

Virginia Beach Police also report a section of Indian River Road Is closed due to flooding.

News 3 has a crew monitoring the flooded roads, stay with us online for frequent updates.