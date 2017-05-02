Taco Bell announces new ‘Naked Chicken Chips’

Posted 2:26 pm, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 02:27PM, May 2, 2017

(Photo: Taco Bell)

Naked Chicken is back at Taco Bell, this time in chip form.

Naked Chicken Chips will come to Taco Bell stores nationwide on May 11 and will be sold for a limited time.

The chips will be served with nacho cheese dipping sauce.

They’ll be available as a 6-piece for $1.99, a 12-piece for $2.99 or as a combo with a burrito supreme, crunchy taco and medium drink for $5.

In January, Taco Bell introduced the Naked Chicken Chalupa, a Chalupa served in a fried chicken shell. The Chalupas were only available for a limited amount of time.