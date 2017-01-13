Taco Bell to serve chalupas in fried chicken shell

Taco Bell is thinking outside of the bun yet again, this time serving chalupas in a fried chicken shell.

“The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell,” the Tex-Mex fast-food chain tweeted Wednesday.

The “Naked Chicken Chalupa” will be introduced nationwide on January 26.

The shell is made of four ounces of all white meat chicken and is filled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch.

Taco Bell lovers can buy the chalupa for $2.99. It will also be featured in a $5 Box including a Naked Chicken Chalupa, Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco and medium drink.

The product was first tested in select markets in Bakersfield, California and Kansas City, Missouri.