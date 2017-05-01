James City County father arrested for child abuse after infant’s death

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – An infant’s father has been arrested after the child suffered life threatening injuries Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m. James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a residence in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive.

Police said a 3-month-old infant was injured. The child was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life threatening injuries.

The child has been identified as Emery Alaine Arruda. She died from the injuries Saturday night, police said.

The child’s father, 27-year-old Bryan Timothy Arruda, was home alone with the child on Friday when the incident occurred.

Arruda was arrested Monday and is charged with felony child abuse.

Police said Arruda was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

James City County Police Department and Child Protective Services said they are still working with the staff at VCU Medical Center and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this active investigation.