Click here for details on how to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Child Protective Services investigate after infant suffers life threatening injuries in James City Co.

Posted 10:00 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01PM, April 28, 2017

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Child Protective Services is investigating after a 3-month-old was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries Friday.

The city said around 3:30 p.m. police and fire crews responded to a home in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive.

They found an injured infant and transported the child to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Police said there is no further information about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Get updates on-the-go with the News 3 mobile app.