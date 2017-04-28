Redskins select Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson with 49th pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Washington Redskins have selected Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson in the second round (49th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Anderson is the second Crimson Tide player selected by the Redskins in the 2017 draft. Anderson earned first-team ALL-SEC honors from the Associated Press, finishing with 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in his senior season.

The team will select again in the third round with the 81st overall pick.

On Thursday the Redskins selected defensive lineman Jonathan Allen in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the draft.

Allen (6-3, 286) played in 57 career games at Alabama from 2013-16, recording 154 tackles (78 solo), 45.0 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles. His 28.5 career sacks rank second in Alabama history, trailing only College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas. He grew up five miles from the Redskins facility in northern Virginia.