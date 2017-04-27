Click here for details on how to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Redskins select Alabama’s Jonathan Allen with 17th pick in NFL Draft

Posted 10:14 pm, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30PM, April 27, 2017

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 09: Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – With the 17th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Redskins draft Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, the SEC defensive player of the year.

Allen, 6′ 3″ and 294 pounds, finished his career ranked second in Alabama history for career sacks with 28.5. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a unanimous first team All-America selection.

Allen passed on early entry into the NFL Draft and returned for his senior season. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award along with being a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Lombardi Award.

 

 