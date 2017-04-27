Redskins select Alabama’s Jonathan Allen with 17th pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – With the 17th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Redskins draft Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, the SEC defensive player of the year.

Allen, 6′ 3″ and 294 pounds, finished his career ranked second in Alabama history for career sacks with 28.5. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a unanimous first team All-America selection.

Allen passed on early entry into the NFL Draft and returned for his senior season. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award along with being a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Lombardi Award.