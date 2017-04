× Chesapeake Mayor to deliver State of the City address

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Mayor Alan Krasnoff is delivering the State of the City address on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Krasnoff will discuss business initiatives and how the city is moving forward, according to a press release.

The event is being held at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Krasnoff announced last month he plans to run for Circuit Court Clerk. If he wins the election, he will have to step down as mayor. His term runs until 2020.