Chesapeake mayor to run for Circuit Court Clerk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Mayor Alan Krasnoff said Thursday that he will run for Chesapeake Circuit Court Clerk.

Mayor Krasnoff was elected in May, 2008 and served on City Council before that when he was elected in May, 1990.

He has a Master’s Degree from Norfolk State University in Urban Education and Counseling, K-12.

Krasnoff’s mayoral term ends June 30, 2020.

If he wins clerk in November Krasnoff will have to step down as Chesapeake mayor.

Faye Mitchell is the current Circuit Court Clerk and Krasnoff said she has been committed, adding Chesapeake owes her a great debt for her hard work.

State Senator John Cosgrove said earlier this week he is also running for the Clerk’s position. That sets up a matchup between two of Chesapeake’s most popular elected officials. Both men are Republicans.