3-foot-long rabbit found dead on United flight related to Virginia Beach rabbit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 3-foot-long rabbit found dead on a United flight is the half brother of a rabbit in Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, The Bunny Hatch posted on their Facebook page that Simon was the half-brother to a Virginia Beach-based rabbit.

Traveling United from London Heathrow to Chicago’s O’Hare, Simon was found dead in the cargo upon arrival.

Junior, as the local rabbit is known, appeared on Coast Live in March.

He is offspring of the current Guinness Book World’s Record Largest Bunny, “King Darius.”