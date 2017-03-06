A record-setting bunny with an important message joins us on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - CLIMATES-Rescue is a local organization that rescues exotic animals, from ferrets and foxes to lizards and more. We welcomed the group's mascot “Lord Roland Watson Beldon Maxwell VIII” better known as “Junior.”

Offspring of the current Guinness Book World’s Record Largest Bunny “King Darius,” Junior is believed to be the only Continental Giant in the US making him possibly the biggest bunny in the USA.

