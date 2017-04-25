Bond denied for father charged with murder of 4-year-old son in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – A judge denied bond for the man charged with the murder of his four-year-old son.

According to Norfolk police, 4-year-old Rayvon Messer Jr. was shot and killed on April 19. Hours later, the boy’s father, 26-year-old Rayvon A. Messer, was charged with his son’s murder.

During the bond hearing, Messer’s attorney said it was a tragic accident and the son shot himself. Messer went outside for a few minutes that night and heard a pop, the attorney said.

The prosecutor said the 4 year-old had been in trouble earlier in the day at school. He went to Messer’s house even though he didn’t want to be go. The child was shot in the chest at a downward angle, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened in the 9500 block of 19th Bay Street around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived to find the 4-year-old boy outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police scanners reported the child was hit in his stomach. The child was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Hours later, police arrested Messer and charged him with 2nd-degree murder, and using a gun to commit the crime.

Messer had his first court date on April 21. Outside of court, a man who said he’s his Messer’s brother defended him.

“Don’t nobody know what happened, but him and the four year-old son,” the man said. “The only way we find out the evidence is if the scientific evidence come back and show he’s not guilty of killing his son.”