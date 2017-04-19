Young boy suffers life threatening injuries after Ocean View shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating after a young boy was shot in the Ocean View area Wednesday night.

Police said the boy has life threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Family is with the boy at the hospital and police said they do not have any more information on his injuries or his exact age.

The incident happened in the 9500 block of 19th Bay Street around 7:45 p.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.