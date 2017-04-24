Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect.

On April 23 a shooting happened in the 100 block of Rip Rap Road around 9 p.m.

Hampton Police were patrolling the area when an officer saw a shooting victim at the intersection of Quash Street and Rip Rap Road.

The victim was identified as a 23-year-old Hampton man. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After an initial investigation officers said several shots were fired in the area. The victim was walking in the area when he was hit once.

Police said there were no other injuries reported.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you saw anything or have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.