Police investigate fatal shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Quash Street around 9:45 p.m.

27-year-old Travis Wardrick, of Newport News, was shot to death police said.

Police are talking to one person and said they believe they have identified everyone involved in the incident.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time but police are not looking for suspects.

