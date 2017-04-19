Norfolk Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the 3100 block of Peronne Avenue last week.

Dispatchers got a call about the shooting around 10:40 p.m. on April 13.

When authorities got there, they located a 23-year-old man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Keith M. Moore, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported.

Police arrested 20-year-old Lloyd E. Whitley and charged him with second degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

He is being held in Norfolk City Jail with no bond.