NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Norfolk Thursday night.

Dispatchers got a call about the incident around 10:40 p.m.

The incident happened near the intersection of Peronne Ave., and Lafayette Blvd.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not have suspect details at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.