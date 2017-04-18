Yorktown family moves to Memphis for son’s treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Each time we visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, I’m reminded of just how small our world is.

Our News 3 team traveled hundreds of miles to Memphis to meet a Hampton Roads neighbor and her son from Yorktown, Virginia.

There on the 5th floor of the hospital, I saw the smiling face of Cindy Howard and her son 17-year-old, Chandler.

Chandler had two brain surgeries in Virginia before Cindy decided to re-locate the entire family to Memphis.

“The hospital where we were in Virginia didn’t have the trial for this type of cancer, they gave us options and all of the options led back to a protocol that was St. Jude’s protocol. Well, why wouldn’t you just go to St. Jude?” she said.

Many of the families I met at St. Jude have made the choice to bring their children there for care. It’s not an easy decision.

They look around at the researchers and medical technology and worry about the cost.

“I don’t know who you are in this life, but who can afford that? I can’t afford that and thank goodness there’s a St. Jude so I don’t have to worry about that,” said Cindy Howard.

Chandler is doing well but he’s not in the clear yet.

Each day Cindy looks around at all the brave children and parents who are now friends at St. Jude, she is thankful for each good day.