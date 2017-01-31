× Ticket sales now underway for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

News 3 is taking action for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and you can too!

Ticket sales are now underway for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home in Chesapeake. Call 1-800-851-5323 to purchase your $100 ticket.

Kirbor Homes is building the house, which is located in Chesapeake’s Fieldstone neighborhood near Elbow Road and Centerville Turnpike.

Along with the home, which is valued at nearly half a million dollars, you could also win some other great prizes.

If you reserve your ticket by Feb. 24, you’ll be entered to win a Coastal Virginia Premier Experience package courtesy of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Purchasing a ticket by March 17 will qualify you for the chance to win a brand new Nissan Rouge from Nissan Norfolk, Nissan Chesapeake and Southern Bank.

On average, the St. Jude Dream Home raffle raises $1.4 million each year. That money all goes to help children fighting cancer at St. Jude.

No family ever pays for treatment at St. Jude. It takes about $2 million per day to run the hospital.

Open house for the dream home begins in March.