6-year-old Franklin boy receives People Taking Action Award for saving man’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Va. - Six-year-old Karter Thorpe of Franklin thought he was just getting a tour of the News 3 TV station but we brought him down here to surprise him with a People Taking Action Award.

The reason?

In late March, Karter and his grandma were driving through the Lowe's parking lot in Franklin when he started frantically telling his grandma to turn around because a man needed help.

At first she thought he was exaggerating, but finally she turned around. They saw the man lying on the ground.

"He was gasping for air," says Karter's grandmother, Carolyn Cook.

The man was having a heart attack and the medical team said he would have likely died if not for Karter’s keen eye and determined plea.

My new 6-year-old friend got a front row exclusive seat on this special day.

“You look very handsome today," said News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara. "We really liked you so much we wanted to give you a tour but we wanted to do something a little extra and give you a People Taking Action Award! What do you think about that? ”

We also presented Karter with a $300 gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

His grandmother Carolyn Cook is so proud.

"He’s a caring little boy, he’s small but he’s got a heart of gold,” she said.

Karter also got a special sneak peak inside the control room where all the TV magic happens.

Director Marquis showed Karter how to cue up the audio and he actually got to operate the audio board!

Our show director Leonard Smallacombe showed Karter how the live show all comes together.

Another job well done by Karter Thorpe, the young gentlemen from Franklin.