6-year-old's persistence leads to life-saving rescue of man having heart attack

FRANKLIN, Va – A Franklin man may not be alive if it wasn’t for a persistent six-year-old boy.

Thursday, March 23, Karter Thorpe was driving through the Lowe’s parking lot with his grandmother, or ‘Mimi’ as he calls her, when he noticed a man lying on the ground.

Carolyn Cook says her grandson told her to turn around because a man was on the ground and needed help, but not having seen him herself, she thought he was exaggerating.

Karter persisted and they eventually turned around to discover there was a man on the ground.

Cook says she checked on him and knew he was in trouble so she called 911. As it turns out the man was having a heart attack.

She says a woman then came to help perform CPR until rescue crews arrived and took the man to hospital.

One week later Cook says she’s in contact with the man’s family on Facebook.

They do not want to be identified, but they’ve told Cook doctors say the man would have died had Karter not noticed him. They’re calling Karter their ‘Little Angel’.

