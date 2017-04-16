Name April the giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – The anticipation around the world was intense as April the giraffe was pregnant.

Many people speculated on when she would have her baby, but on April 15 the calf finally came!

Now giraffe lovers will get a chance to vote on the name of the baby boy.

The Animal Adventure Park website said voting will be open for about 10 days. During that time giraffe lovers can submit names.

After the first round of voting is over there will be a second round where 10 finalists will be chosen.

During that time you can vote for your favorite of those 10 names.

Each vote is $1 and there is a minimum of five votes, the website said.

Fundraising will be split between giraffe conservation efforts, Ava’s Little Heroes (campaign to support families and children with epilepsy), and the Animal Adventure Park.

Click here to vote.

Related:

Watch: April the giraffe gives birth to her fourth calf

NY zoo tries to live stream giraffe giving birth, says ‘animal rights extremists’ flagged it as ‘sexually explicit’