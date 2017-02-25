Watch: Giraffe expected to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – A giraffe is expected to give birth at a zoo in upstate New York.

“Keepers have reported the continued shedding of the wax caps on April’s teats, increased belly movement, and a bit reluctant to go into the giraffe yard,” Animal Adventure Park said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Millions have been watching the giraffe on the giraffe cam, which is streaming on YouTube.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours, and up to a full day; but once the calf begins to show, it should be fully out in under an hour.

April is doing “very well” and the process is going “just fine,” according to the zoo.

This will be the the 15-year-old mom’s fourth calf, and a first for her “hubby” Oliver.