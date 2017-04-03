Norfolk sex offender arrested for spying on woman at local Planet Fitness

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk registered sex offender has been arrested for spying on a woman in a tanning booth at a local Planet Fitness gym.

Police say James Paul Eddy III was arrested on March 23 and charged with Peeping into an Occupied Dwelling.

The investigation started on January 11 when a woman noticed a ceiling tile move as she was getting into a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness located at 4245 E. Little Creek Road.

At the time, police said they searched the tanning area of the facility, but did not find anyone above the tanning booths. They also say they did not find any evidence of someone in the ceiling or any holes in the tiles.

During a polygraph exam on February 14, Eddy admitted to videotaping roughly 15-20 women while they were using tanning beds from December 2016 to January 2017. He said he did not target anyone specifically and the youngest woman taped was in her twenties.

Eddy also admitted to using a camcorder and claimed he eventually deleted the videos and threw away the camcorder.

Eddy, who resides just a mile and a half away from the gym, is a registered sex offender. In 2011, he was convicted on 12 counts of Unlawful Filming or Photographing of Another in Chesapeake, and Possession of Child Pornography. For the latter, he served three years in prison and was currently serving five years of supervision.

