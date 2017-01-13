Peeping Tom reported in tanning area of Norfolk gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A Peeping Tom has been reported at a Norfolk gym.

According to Norfolk Police, the report of the peeping tom was taken at the Planet Fitness on East Little Creek Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Police say a woman was getting into a tanning booth when she allegedly noticed a ceiling tile move, she told police someone was peering into her stall from the ceiling while she was undressing.

"That's really scary it's kind of shocking. hopefully they will get everything under control and figure out what's going on," said Malleri Phatrylik, a member of the gym. "I would feel very violated, scared honestly just because that is something you wouldn't really expect."

Police say they searched the tanning area of the facility, but did not find anyone above the tanning booths. They also say they did not find any evidence of someone in the ceiling or any holes in the tiles. While police investigate, members say they will continue to go to the gym, but plan to stay away from the tanning facilities.

The corporate offices of Planet Fitness released the following statement about the incident:

“The privacy of our members is our top priority at Planet Fitness, and we have worked closely with local authorities on this matter. As a result of their initial investigation, we understand that they did not find anyone in the crawlspace above the tanning booth.”