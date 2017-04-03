Dunkin’ Donuts offering free coffee every Monday at Va. Beach locations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts is helping customers kick off their week with a special deal!

Every Monday from April 3 to May 22, participating locations in Virginia Beach will offer visitors a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The free coffee s available to anyone using the Dunkin’ Mobile App or punch cards they receive through the mail. The app is free and can be downloaded on mobile devices or at www.DDPerks.com.

“Dunkin’ is making Monday – the most dreaded day of the week – into everyone’s favorite day of the week with this special offer,” said Katie Metts, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Donuts. “We invite everyone to start the week with a delicious and free cup of America’s Favorite coffee and take advantage of the other great offers available through the Dunkin’ Mobile App all week.”

