Dunkin’ Donuts releases new coffee flavors, beverages for spring

Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out a new beverage lineup for spring and summer!

Starting March 27, the chain will serve their new Coconut Creme Pie flavored coffee, which combines vanilla, coconut and sweet pie crust flavors. The flavor can be enjoyed hot or iced in any coffee, late or macchiato.

Dunkin’ will also launch Fruited Iced Teas, featuring freshly brewed black tea or green tea mixed with real fruit juice and topped with fruit. The Fruited Iced Teas will be available in Mango-Pineapple and Blackberry.

Butter Pecan flavored iced coffee will make its return to the menu on Monday.

Original Frozen Hot Chocolate Dunkaccino, frozen Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate and frozen Mint Hot Chocolate will be available at participating locations throughout the county.

The spring menu would not be complete without new doughnut flavors! Dunkin’ is releasing a new chocolate pretzel donut and peanut butter delight croissant donut to be paired with their new beverages. The spring flowers donut, frosted with light green icing and topped with flower sprinkles, will return to the menu.

Finally, the brand new pretzel croissant breakfast sandwich will be added to the spring menu.