Three arrests but still no murder charges in homicide of Virginia Beach man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three people arrested in connection to the January death of a Virginia Beach man all waived their rights to preliminary hearings on Thursday.

Kirshem Sanders' body was found near Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth in January, but to this day, no one has been charged with his murder.

According to police, Sanders was killed in Virginia Beach, and his body was taken from the scene and brought to Portsmouth to be dumped.

Jordan Copeland, Mekera Washington and Rashadee Jones were all arrested in connection to Sander's death, but currently only face accessory after the fact charges. Copeland was previously charged with murder, but the Commonwealth Attorney's Office says they had to drop those charges because of insufficient evidence.

Washington's trial is scheduled for May 24th. Both Jones and Copeland are expected to plead guilty to their charges on the same day.

