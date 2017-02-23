Three wait in jail suspected of participating in brutal murder, transporting body 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – New details have surfaced about the murder of a 30-year-old man from Virginia Beach.

Right now Jordan Copeland waits in the Virginia Beach Jail for his next hearing. Copeland is accused of second-degree murder.

Mekera Washington and Rashadee Jones are accused of accessory after-the-fact.

Police previously identified the victim in the incident the three suspects are charged in connection with as 30-year-old Kirshem Sanders of Virginia Beach.

New court documents shed light on what authorities think happened on January 17.

Records state that Washington was friends with the victim and told investigators she was inside of her house on the 400 block of Hill Meadow Drive in Virginia Beach when the shooting took place.

The records state that Copeland and Sanders got into an argument and that Washington saw Copeland shoot Sanders multiple times in the kitchen.

Washington went upstairs, Copeland and her boyfriend, Jones put the victim’s body into a Lexus SUV belonging to Washington’s mother and left, according to records.

The records state Washington told investigators that she cleaned up the blood in the house.

Jones told investigators that Copeland fired the deadly shots, according to the records.

Sanders body was found on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth.

Officers got the call at 8:30 a.m. after a man called 911 when he discovered the body.

He said he didn’t know if the victim was dead or alive.

Police said Saunders had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The three suspects have hearings on March 30.