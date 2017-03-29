Student enlists help of Va. Beach Sheriff, deputy for ‘promposal’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle and Chief Deputy Brian Struzzieri helped a Floyd Kellam High School student pull off a “promposal” to remember!

Andrew Starling surprised his girlfriend, Hailey Bain, by popping out of the back of a Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office cruiser with a sign that said “Could I cop a date to prom?”

She said yes!

“We hope you both have a fun, safe time at prom. Thank you for including us in your special moment,” the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

