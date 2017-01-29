MTV casting for new reality show about “promposals”

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – MTV is casting for a new reality show about “promposals,” which focuses on elaborate and creative ways to ask someone to prom.

Doron Ofir Casting is searching for high schoolers who are attending their upcoming prom, but haven’t asked out their date and are planning an “epic promposal.”

“If you have a master promposal plan, MTV will help it go viral and prove your swag to the world,” a spokesperson for the casting company said.

Students must be at least 15 years old to apply.

To apply for the show, visit www.promposalcasting.com