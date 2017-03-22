Police arrest woman accused of attacking driver after crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – An arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle crash and attack that allegedly happened on Saturday.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Flisha Philpatts on charges of hit-and-run and malicious wounding.

Detectives are still looking for a second woman who is believed to be involved with the incident that happened on North Military Highway.

On Saturday a woman said a car cut her off down the road and she honked at them, then they looped the car around so they were in the lane next to her.

Eventually, they crashed into her.

The woman said she rolled down her window to expect to have a conversation, but the passenger got out of the car and started to hit her.

The woman said she called 9-1-1 and when she attempted to take a picture of the women, the situation escalated.

Police said the driver and passenger fled in the SUV prior to police arriving.

If you have any information call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.