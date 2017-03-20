× Norfolk Police investigate assault on woman driver after crash on Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted following a crash.

On Saturday around 1:00 a.m., police say they were called to the intersection of North Military Highway and Norview Avenue.

When police arrived, a 39-year-old woman told them that she was involved in a crash at the intersection with a Red Lexus SUV.

After the crash, the woman stated that a passenger of the SUV got out and began to assault her.

“She tried to defend herself but couldn’t defend herself against the attack of two at a time kicking her, pulling out her hair, punching her, and beating her head in the ground,” the woman’s close friend, Russell Heffner, tells News 3.

The driver and passenger fled in the SUV prior to police arriving.

According to police, the woman received serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.