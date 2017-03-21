Suffolk Schools approve new budget that includes small raises for teachers and Superintendent

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk’s School Board approved their budget for the upcoming year totaling $160,985,420.

This number is a 2.6% increase from last year’s budget.

The budget comes with a raise of at least 1% for all teachers and administrators. Meaning, after the Superintendent Dr. Whitley already received a 13% raise last year, he will get another raise this coming year.

Teachers, though they are getting a raise, told News 3 their health insurance costs are going up and they will not bring home any raise amount.

More than 100 teachers packed into the school board meeting this evening, many having to leave work early because the board would not make the meeting later.

The board also refused to allow any comments or feedback from the hundreds of teachers, aides, and bus drivers in attendance.

Parents are discouraged, saying they know their children’s favorite teachers will leave.

Children were also in attendance in peaceful protest holding signs saying ‘when I grow up I can’t afford to be a teacher.’

News 3 at 11 will have a full comprehensive look at the budget and feedback from Suffolk’s teachers and school board.