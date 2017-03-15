Suffolk teachers threaten to quit after Superintendent gets 12 percent raise

SUFFOLK, Va. – Teachers and parents came together at a recent Suffolk School Board Meeting to protest one thing: the budget.

“My plate is full,” one third grade teacher told board members last week. “Better yet, it is overloaded.”

Many are upset after they found out the superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools, Deran Whitney, recently got about a $23,000 raise in addition to the $200,000 he already makes annually.

Suffolk school officials say Whitney got the raise because a competitive compensation study done a few years ago recommended it. However, that study also looked at teacher salaries, and teachers say Whitney’s raise is a sore reminder that they are still living paycheck to paycheck.

“Yesterday my Facebook timeline showed memories from five years ago. One post read from 2012: ‘Speaking at the school board meeting tonight. I hope I have a job tomorrow, lol.’ This was 5 years ago,” said Natalie Street, a 3rd grade teacher.

“Not only am I here again fighting for decent pay, but now I’m faced with the question: should I stay in Suffolk?”

Street told board members at a recent job fair she attended, the majority of teachers in attendance were from Suffolk Public Schools.

“After looking at our proposed budget, the increased health care plan, the ongoing to-do list from our budget, the 20 page weekly lesson plans, the lack of promised raises, waiting for buses until 5:30 p.m., and the inconsistencies from year to year, other districts are seeing these problems and have reached out to me [to come work for them].”

Other teachers in the meeting did not beat around the bush: they told board members they were quitting.

“I am done being overwhelmed with the tedious tasks and the micromanaging of Suffolk Public Schools. I will not be returning to Suffolk Public Schools next year,” said one teacher. Her comments were met with applause.

Parents voiced their disappointment to board members too.

“I moved seven years ago from Deep Creek to put my child in what we thought was a better school system, and it turned out that was the worst mistake we have ever made,” said one parent to board members.

Gail Pittman is the director for the Tidewater Chapter of the Virginia Education Association. She says Suffolk teachers got a 2 percent raise this year, but with increased health care costs, some teachers will still lose money.

“We’re hearing the same concerns,” said Pittman. “‘My insurance is going up more than any raise that they could ever give me, but he’s getting $23,000 dollars!’”

Pittman and her office do not necessarily blame Whitney for his salary raise. They say school board members are in charge of the budget, and think the board members should work from the bottom up, rather than the top down.

The school board is hosting an emergency meeting regarding the budget tonight at 4:00 pm. News 3’s Merris Badcock will be in attendance. Follow her on Twitter for updates.